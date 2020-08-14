Lyndon Jack Donahey was born on January 10, 1960 to Bobby Jack and Donna Castle Donahey. He died on August 12, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.

Lyndon grew up on the family farm near Pleasant Hill, NM where he learned to drive a tractor at a very young age. Lyndon attended Central Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus as a young boy and continued to be a strong Christian the rest of his life. He was a current member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Odessa. He graduated from Texico High School in 1978 and went on to attend South Plains College and New Mexico State University where he graduated in 1988 with a civil engineering degree. He was employed at Fehrs Metal Building Construc- tion, LLC in Seminole, TX where he was a steel building expert. His sense of humor and quick wit entertained many friends and family members. He often came up with his own jokes and loved finding someone to tell. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren and he loved to read.

Survivors include his daughter Daneen (Beau Dodson), son Jonathan, grandchildren Elliot and River all of Odessa, TX; daughter Kennesha Butler of Clarksville, AR; parents Bobby and Donna Donahey of Texico, NM; sister Kerri Cagle and nephew Justin Cagle of Vega, TX; aunts Betty Johnson and Joyce Byrd of Clovis NM, and Bennie Woods of Portales, NM. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt Peggy Cates, uncles Bob Byrd, Earl Woods, Fred Johnson, Coke Cates, and cousins David Byrd and Doug Woods.

Arrangements are under the care of American Heritage Funeral Home in Odessa. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.



