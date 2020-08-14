1/1
Lyndon Jack Donahey
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyndon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyndon Jack Donahey was born on January 10, 1960 to Bobby Jack and Donna Castle Donahey. He died on August 12, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
Lyndon grew up on the family farm near Pleasant Hill, NM where he learned to drive a tractor at a very young age. Lyndon attended Central Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus as a young boy and continued to be a strong Christian the rest of his life. He was a current member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Odessa. He graduated from Texico High School in 1978 and went on to attend South Plains College and New Mexico State University where he graduated in 1988 with a civil engineering degree. He was employed at Fehrs Metal Building Construc- tion, LLC in Seminole, TX where he was a steel building expert. His sense of humor and quick wit entertained many friends and family members. He often came up with his own jokes and loved finding someone to tell. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren and he loved to read.
Survivors include his daughter Daneen (Beau Dodson), son Jonathan, grandchildren Elliot and River all of Odessa, TX; daughter Kennesha Butler of Clarksville, AR; parents Bobby and Donna Donahey of Texico, NM; sister Kerri Cagle and nephew Justin Cagle of Vega, TX; aunts Betty Johnson and Joyce Byrd of Clovis NM, and Bennie Woods of Portales, NM. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, an aunt Peggy Cates, uncles Bob Byrd, Earl Woods, Fred Johnson, Coke Cates, and cousins David Byrd and Doug Woods.
Arrangements are under the care of American Heritage Funeral Home in Odessa. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved