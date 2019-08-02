|
|
Memorial Service for Lynn Berry, age 65, of Clovis, New Mexico, is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Central Baptist Church in Clovis with Michael Kirby of Clovis officiating. Lynn died July 31, 2019, at his home in Clovis. He was born October 31, 1953, in Clovis, to James M. and Sula Marie (Moore) Berry. He was married to Marty Denton.
Lynn grew up in Clovis, where he had lots of family and friends. He got a job at the Clovis New Journal at the age of 17, and continued working there until his retirement, 42 years later.While employed at the News Journal, he served as board member for several organizations and also volunteered his time when he was needed. After his retirement, Lynn enjoyed taking his beloved dogs to the dog park in his red pickup. If you knew Lynn, you knew how much he loved his yard work, and also would do yard work for others, if asked or even if they didn't ask. Lynn was a great friend and a great talker. He never met a stranger, and there wasn't a person he didn't know. He was affectionately known as Lynn, Leonard and Leonardo. He will be greatly missed. He is preceeded in death by his son, Blake Berry; his parents, James and Sula; and his sister, Belinda.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Marty; his daughter, Jennifer Tirrell and her husband, Pete, his grandchildren, Owen and Piper Tirrell, all of Charlotte, Michigan; his brother, Glenn Berry of Clovis, New Mexico; his two sisters, Janet Simpson and her husband, Chuck of Niceville, Florida and Jacque Berry and Phil Smith of Clovis, New Mexico; his best friends, his dogs, Hailey and Mr. Buddy; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to the Blake Berry Memorial Golf Fund at the Bank of Clovis, 300 North Main Street, Clovis, New Mexico, 88101 or the Bank of Clovis, 2211 North Prince Street, Clovis, New Mexico, 88101.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 4, 2019