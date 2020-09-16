Lynn was born May 1, 1924, in Floydada, Texas. He was the 10th child of 13 born to Baker V. & Arda Mae Martin. He made his final trip to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on September 11, 2020.
In his 96 years on Gods earth he led a full life accepting Jesus as his Lord & Savior at 12 years old. He was baptized later in life (1947) at First Baptist Church in Big Springs, Tx.
He graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1943, after which he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps as a Staff Sargent. He would later say, "There is no such thing as an ex-Marine." "Once a Marine always a Marine, Semper Fi." "Always Loyal." He was honorably discharged February 14, 1946.
He moved to Clovis, NM in December of 1947. Shortly after his arrival he met Marian Ruth Pierce. After the first few weeks of dating, they became formally engaged on January 23, 1948, and married on November 15, 1948, at First Baptist Church in Clovis. They had two children Gary & Connie.
Lynn joined Marian Ruth as a member of First Baptist Church where he served his Lord in many capacities: Deacon, Sunday school teacher, & President of the Men's Brotherhood. He then went on to serve as President of the NM Baptist Convention Brotherhood & 6 years with the Southern Baptist Convention Brotherhood located in Memphis, TN. He was active not only in the business end of the church, but assisted in youth activities & sang in the choir.
Upon his arrival in Clovis he worked as a bookkeeper at an abstract & insurance company. He later spent 33 years at First Federal Savings & Loan in Clovis, rising to "Executive Vice President" & maintained a seat on their "Board of Directors". During that time he also achieved the professional "Senior Residential Appraiser" (SRA) designation.
Lynn again excelled in his field, becoming president of the "NM Savings & Loan League", President of the nine state "Southwest Savings & Loan League". Then, he rose to the national stage being elected to serve as a "Director" for the "Federal Home Loan Bank" in Little Rock Arkansas.
With a sense of civic duty calling, he won election to the Clovis City Commission, then concurrently served as the "Vice Chairman" of the "City Zoning Board"
He was responsible for securing a federal block grant to assist in funding the La Cacita Urban Renewal project for Clovis & served as "Chairman". As a part of strategic future city planning. He also chaired the 21 member "Clovis Advisory Committee" in developing the 1990 "City Master Plan".
In his spare time, he coached a little league Basketball team & served as President of the National Little League (Baseball). During that time he assisted with securing funds for lighting the first little league baseball field in Clovis.
Following his retirement from the savings & loan business, he opened "Martin Realty" as Broker / Owner. This is where he spent the next 17 years, along with the operation of Lakeview Mobile Home Park, which he developed & also owned.
Following his 2nd retirement, he assisted Marian Ruth in the farming & ranching business where both took over the management of their land near the Grady community.
He was always willing to help those who needed help & advise those who needed council. He had a loving & serving heart that will be missed by all those he touched & loved, and those who loved him. We can & do believe that the Lord said to Lynn "Well done my good & faithful servant".
He is survived by Marian Ruth Martin his wife of 71 years; Children: Gary & Jeannie Martin (Tyler, TX); Connie & Dan Patterson (Sandia Park, NM); Brother: BV & Marge Martin (Cold Spring, TX); Grandchildren: Jarin Martin (Philadelphia, PA), Mikah & Brenden Shields (Junction City, Kansas), Three Step-Grandchildren, Dave & Valerie Patterson (Rio Rancho, NM), Dana & Dan Gilpatrick (Rio Rancho, NM) Kristen & Chris Breffitt (Wichita Falls, TX); Great Grandchildren, Ayden Martin (Junction City, Kansas) , Eight Step-Great Grandchildren, Austin Patterson, Brady Patterson, Clayton Patterson, David Patterson, Kellie Gilpatrick, Bryah Gilpatrick, Nancy Gilpatrick, Lexie Totton, Zane Breffitt & Diana Jean Breffitt; numerous nephews, nieces & relatives outside of the immediate family.
"Honorary Pallbearers" are Dan Patterson, B V Martin, Paul Saiz, David Sanders and anyone who knew & loved him.
Services to celebrate his life will be held on September 24, 2020, 3:00 pm at the First Baptist Church, Grand and Gidding, Clovis, NM. The service will be available online at https://www.jarinmartin.com/lynnmartin
. Due to Covid-19 the family strongly encourages those wanting to attend to do so virtually. If you come to the service in person, please wear a mask, exercise social distancing and follow all Covid safe practices then in place.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to the Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 629, Portales NM 88130.