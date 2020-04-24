|
|
Lynn Ray Carter of Melrose, NM, passed away on April 21, 2020, at the Retirement Ranch in Clovis, NM, at the age of 96.
Lynn was born August 8, 1923, in the Rock Lake Community to the home of Clyde and Maude McClung Carter.
At the age of 21, Dad married Venita Smith and together they raised three sons. They made their living farming and ranching west of Melrose. Dad was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Melrose.
Dad is preceded in death by his wife of nearly 75 years Venita, his mother and father Maude and Clyde Carter, his mother and father in-law, Claud and LouElla Smith, brothers in-law William Burdette, Clyde Roberts and Bill Cook, granddaughter Sheryl Carter, great-grandson Brett Caton, his uncles, aunts, and a lot of cousins.
Lynn is survived by his sister Verle Burdette, his sons Bill, Bob, Jim, daughters in-law JeNeal and Gerdy, his twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving him, are his sisters in-law Helen Dyess, Wanda Marks and Bonnie Cook, his brother in-law Booth Dyess, his nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
Lynn will be laid to rest Friday April 24, 2020 at two o'clock in a private ceremony at the Melrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church in Melrose NM, or any charity of your choosing.
Due to the pandemic, a service to celebrate Lynn's life will be announced at a later date.
"The Lord is my Shepherd"
Psalm 23
Services in loving care by Steed Todd funeral home
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 26, 2020