|
|
Portales resident Mabel Furey Stoltz passed away at her home on February 27, 2020, after a life of more than 100 years. She was born in Paris, Texas on January 20, 1920, to the home of John M. and Bess L. Furey. Her parents and her two sisters have preceded her in death.
She was married to Jack U. Stoltz on February 14, 1941. They had been married for 55 years when Mr. Stoltz died in 1996. They raised four children together, Suzanne, Mary, Jack and Melinda. She served as a librarian and a school secretary in the several towns in which they lived. For the last eleven years she has resided with her daughter, Mary Murray, in Portales. Her daughter Suzanne died in 2019.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Mary, whom she called Mary Margaret. Also surviving are her son Jack Stoltz of Farmington and daughter Melinda Holcomb and her husband Randall of Ft. Worth. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Max Slayton Funeral Home in Terrell, Texas. Burial will follow in Oakland Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 1, 2020