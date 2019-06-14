The Rosary for Mack A. Legleiter, 75, of the Arch community will be recited at 9:00 AM, Monday morning, June 17, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Rick Leal, Hal Jilek, Norman Legleiter, Jerrod Strange, Lonnie Legleiter and David Flen serving as pallbearers. All of Mack's many friends have been named as honorary pallbearers. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Mack Albert Legleiter was born April 17, 1944, in Clovis, NM to the home of Osa Mae (McGahey) and Leonard John Legleiter and died June 12, 2019, in Lubbock, TX. He and his family moved from this area in 1960, and moved to Missouri. In 1965, Mack moved back to resume farming and ranching on the family farm. He continued to make this his home for the remainder of his life. Mack was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church, and a faithful member of the St. Helen congregation in Portales. On December 26, 1970, at St. Helen Catholic Church, he was married to Marjorie Blackwell.

Mack kept up with the latest farming and ranching news through magazine articles. For enjoyment he like to read western novels, particularly Louis L'Amour stories. He was an avid fan of John Wayne, and always enjoyed watching a good western movie or television show. However, for the past ten years, the light of his life has been his 3 grandchildren.

He loved taking them for rides on the 4-wheeler.

He is survived by Marjorie, his wife of more than 48 years; a son, Lonnie Legleiter of Portales; three daughters and a son-in-law, Nancy Legleiter of Portales, Susan and Jerrod Strange of Portales and Cindy Legleiter of Lubbock, TX; his three grandchildren, Madison, Trenton and Laura Strange; a brother, Belvin (Ardis) Legleiter of Nevada, MO; two sisters, Viola (Sam) Smith of Columbia, MO and Frances Legleiter of Joplin, MO; an aunt, Rita Legleiter of Liebenthal, KS; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a

brother, Lonnie Martin Legleiter and by a daughter, Carrie Renae Legleiter who died in 1977 at the age of 3.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wheeler Mortuary of Portales, 575-356-4455. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019