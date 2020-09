Madie Evelyn Krizan, 80, of Clovis, NM passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at her home. A visitation will be held from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Plains Cemetery. Sean Freed, Mike Leonhardt, Lance Burgess, Arnold Prince, Steve Bassett, Stan Park, Casey Norman, and Tripp Townsend will be pallbearers.Madie was born February 12, 1925, in Plains, NM to John Yeates and Josie Walker Yeates. She was the youngest of seven children. Madie received her degree in Home Economics at Eastern New Mexico State Teachers College in 1946 and taught school in multiple locations throughout New Mexico. She married Edward Krizan December 9, 1950 in Yuma, AZ. Madie loved her family.Survivors include numerous extended family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; Edward Krizan, her parents, six siblings, and daughter; Beverly K. Krizan Dunn.Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435 www.muffleyfuneralhome.com