After a six year battle with Cancer, Malinda went home to be with Jesus just before noon on September 30, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church with Matt Coker officiating.
Malinda was born April 4, 1938 in Ohio to Russell Kohler and Alice Nuesbuam Kohler. Most people will remember her as "Ms. Gooding" from Furr's Cafeteria where she worked from many years. Our family extends an invitation to anyone who would like to come and share in our love for our amazing mother.
Survivors include: her three children; David Gooding, Dawn Gooding Ward and husband Mike Ward, James "Jim" Gooding and his wife Bertina, grandchildren; three grandchildren; Will Gooding, Amy Gooding, Jaellynn Gooding Altman and her husband Beau, and eight great-grandchildren; Tristan, Trinity, Kylo, Ethan, Aiden, Evan, Tristan, and Landon. She was preceded in death by her parents; Russell and Alice Kohler, and three siblings; Doyle Kohler, Donald "Don" Kohler, and Mary Kohler Hunt.
Ms. Gooding was a generous giver while she was with us, we know she would be please if you would make a donation to a Veterans charity or local food bank in her name instead of flowers.
Cremation was entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome. com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 20, 2019