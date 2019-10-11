Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mandi Silhan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mandi Renae (Simms) Silhan


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mandi Renae (Simms) Silhan Obituary
Mandi Renae Silhan, 51, of Fort Worth, TX passed away October 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mandi was born April 7, 1968 to Manzy Simms and Debbie Corhran. Mandi attended and graduated school in Kermit, TX. After graduation she attended Texas Tech University graduating with her nursing degree.
Survivors include: her long time companion; Terry Sample, father; Manzy Simms, sister; Regan Chavez, three children; John Mark (Elyse), Taylor B. Mains (Taylor M.), and Keaton Silhan, two grandchildren; Tylis Mains and Colt Silhan, grandmother; Frances Cochran, and numerous aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother; Debbie Simms, her brother; Tye Simms, and grandparents.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mandi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.