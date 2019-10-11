|
Mandi Renae Silhan, 51, of Fort Worth, TX passed away October 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mandi was born April 7, 1968 to Manzy Simms and Debbie Corhran. Mandi attended and graduated school in Kermit, TX. After graduation she attended Texas Tech University graduating with her nursing degree.
Survivors include: her long time companion; Terry Sample, father; Manzy Simms, sister; Regan Chavez, three children; John Mark (Elyse), Taylor B. Mains (Taylor M.), and Keaton Silhan, two grandchildren; Tylis Mains and Colt Silhan, grandmother; Frances Cochran, and numerous aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother; Debbie Simms, her brother; Tye Simms, and grandparents.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 13, 2019