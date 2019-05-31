A rosary for Manuel H. Garcia will be recited at 7:00 PM, on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at St. Helen Catholic Church. A mass of the resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Martin Porras, Daniel Garcia, Tim King and Martin Delgado serving as pallbearers.

Manuel Garcia was born on May 31, 1945, in Kermit, TX to the home of Jesus Maria (Hernandez) and Brigido Hernandez Garcia, and departed this life on May 22, 2019 at age 73 in Portales.

Manuel grew up in Pecos, TX and worked in the oil fields until 1987 when he moved to Portales. He worked in maintenance at Eastern New Mexico University and later worked for 22 years at Super Save, now the Farmer's Country Market. He loved dogs and sports, especially the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed music and played the keyboard as well.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Chavez of Portales; his sons, Manuel Garcia and wife Sharon and Jerry Chavez and wife Nora both of Portales; his daughters, Patricia Porras of Portales, Vickie Sotomayer and husband Carlos of San Antonio and Jeannie Vasquez and husband Jaime of Midland; fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; his sisters, Ambrosia Garcia Luna of El Paso and Juanita Garcia Hernandez of Dallas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Manuel was preceded in death by his brothers, Gonzalo Garcia, Rafael Garcia, Ernesto Garcia and Jesus Garcia, and his sisters, Lori Baker and Maria Jesus Garcia.

