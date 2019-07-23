Marcos Guadalupe Urban Jr., 64, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Clovis. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019 ,at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 Davis. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories. Mario Urban, Robert Urban, Pablo Urban, Jose Marquez, Raymond Urban, and Daniel Urban, Joe Urban and Richard Urban will serve as pallbearers.

Marcos was born June 3, 1955, to the home of Marcos G. Urban Sr. and Amelia Garcia in Clovis, New Mexico. He was one of 20 children born to this union. Marcos was educated in the Clovis Schools and married Susie R. Romero August 20, 1977, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, to this union were born 5 children Mario Louis, Roberto Antonio, Maria Elena, Juan Pablo, Veronica Isabel. Marcos retired from the Furniture Business, volunteered at The Light House Mission, Friendship Center, and at La Casa Senior Citizen Center. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and listening to music.

Survivors include: his wife; Susie Urban, three sons; Mario Urban (Jennifer), Robert Urban, and Juan Pablo Urban (Sarah), two daughters; Maria Marquez (Jose) and Veronica Urban, six brothers; Joe Urban, Raymond Urban, Richard Urban (Sharene), Ernie Urban, David Urban, and Daniel Urban (Lynne); eight sisters; Emma Ulibarri (Philip), Mary Martinez, Virginia (Mike) Chavez, Corinne Bassinger (Les), Juana Urban (Abel Navarrete), Alice Gonzales (Jake), Sylvia Urban, and Eva Hernandez (Francisco), and seven grandchildren; Saysha Urban, Benjamin Marquez, Miyah Marquez, Marco Marquez, Marlo Marquez, Anna Urban, and Juan Pablo Urban Jr. Preceded by his parents; Marcos and Amelia Urban, brother; Chris Urban, four baby siblings, nephew; Aaron Fogerson, niece; Maria Juana Navarrete, grandparents; Alejandro and Anita Garcia, Elias Silva and Maria Placida Urban.

