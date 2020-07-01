Margaret J. Warrender Banister, 74, of Amarillo died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Graveside Inurnment services will be at 11:00 AM in Floyd, New Mexico on July 11, 2020.

Margaret was born April 1, 1946, in Putnam, Connecticut to Raymond and Loreen Warrender. She grew up in Danielson, Connecticut, and moved to New Mexico in 1971, after going to visit her brother. She married Vester Banister in Las Cruces, New Mexico that same year. After her husband passed away in 1995, she moved to Amarillo in 1996. Margaret was an active member of Coulter Road Baptist Church, where she served in the singles ministry. Above all, she loved her family and enjoyed the time they spent together. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sylvester Banister, II; three step-sons, Greg Banister, Roy Banister, and Gary Banister; two step-daughters, Suzie Wagner and Debbie Schilling; a sister, Donna Duke; and a brother, Edwin Warrender.

Survivors include a son, Rod Banister and wife Donna of Amarillo; four step-children, Linda Taylor and husband Stan, Vickie Telles and husband Robbie, and Danny Banister and wife Lily all of Clovis, NM, and Janie Ibison of Minnesota; two brothers, Robert Warrender and wife Marie of Danielson, CT, and Allan and wife Tammy of Florence, SC; grandchildren, Shelby Banister, Garrett Banister, Jamie Grano, Nathan Banister, and David Smith, Chad Banister, Becky Banister, Brad Banister, Jennifer Banister, Joseph Banister, Greg Banister, Danielle Lopez, Cincirri Banister, Manuel Valencia, Kathy Valdez, Gary Banister, Angel Banister, Peter Macias, Paul Macias, Trey Damaschke, Michael Damaschke, Tyler Damaschke, Desire Newberry, John Potocki, Heather Wagner, Debbie Hampton, Jamie Schilling, Sean Schilling, Nicholas Schilling, Ashley Hobbs, Julie Hobbs, Richie Hobbs, Michelle Hobbs, Jonathan Hobbs, Tonya Long, Kyle Beer, Kevin Beer, Jared Ibison; and many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

