Graveside services for Marguerite Hubbard, 92, a longtime resident of Portales, were held at 10:00 AM, Fri., June 19, 2020 in the Portales Cemetery with Dr. David McFadden officiating. Steve Watkins, Jerry Odom , Mark Millender, Jim Davis, Randy Rankin, Axel Iverson, Patrick Matsuda, Grady Jenkins and Marvin Dale "Butch" Hubbard served as honorary pallbearers. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home or to First Baptist Church in Portales.
Marguerite Hopkins Hubbard was born March 12, 1928 to her parents James and Dimple Hopkins. She grew up on the family dry land farm near Hollene, New Mexico, NE of Clovis near the Texas border. The Biblical values of faith, family, courage, and hard work were planted in the good soil of this farm girl's life early on! Her growing up years were rooted in the historical crucible of the great depression, the dust bowl and WWII. Marguerite married the love of her life, Kenneth Hubbard, in Portales on September 1, 1946 after his return from the war. Two years later, their daughter Carol was born. The family moved to the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home in 1953 where Marguerite and Ken served as houseparents at the little girls' building. During this time, Marguerite finished work on her BA degree at ENMU; and Ken worked at his business, Modern Shoe Store, located on the square in Portales. In 1960 the family moved back into town and Marguerite began her teaching career at Steiner Elementary School. She loved children and was a wonderful gift and influence to all who came her way. Later she earned her Master's degree from ENMU and became a reading specialist. By the time she retired after 31 years, Marguerite had taught in most of the elementary schools in Portales! She and Kenneth were very active in their community and at First Baptist Church in Portales. She was a faithful source of blessing to many children as a Sunday School teacher for years and years-finding great joy in proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ to young ears. Marguerite's tender loving care nurtured her family, her friends and visitors to their home. She was a gracious hostess, an avid gardener, and took care of her husband Ken until his passing in 2006. She lived the last ten years of her life in Kent, Washington to be close to Carol and Derek and their family. She loved to sing hymns with them when together-especially "Turn your eyes on Jesus," rejoicing that all the days of her life were in His tender hands. Marguerite passed from this earthly life to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Derek Iverson; by her five grandchildren: Axel Iverson, Mercy Matsuda, Mattie Vadon, Joya Iverson, and Cara Iverson; and by her six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Irene Watkins and her brother James Hopkins, and by her nieces and nephews. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Doris Wood, and by her beloved husband Kenneth Hubbard who died April 25, 2006.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.