On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Maria Angela (Armijo) Montano loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away at age 95, at her home surrounded by her family. She is now at home with Jesus.

Maria was born to parents Edineo Armijo and Dolores Lucero Armijo on November 25, 1924, in Santa Rosa, NM. Her family moved to Clovis, NM in 1932 when she was 8 years old. She would often share stories with the family about the hard times they endured as a child, such as picking up chicken bones from the park after a picnic of a different family. Maria's mother would make a stew with them, and no matter the hardships they faced during the great depression, her father and mother always made sure they were fed. Maria's mother, Dolores aka: "Lola" instilled faith and hard work into Maria and her siblings daily lives.

Maria married John Joe Montano at the age of 19 on October 25, 1943, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, in Clovis, NM and from that union; they were blessed with 21 children in total. From 21 children, 9 of them were able to build fulfilling lives and 14 of them passed away at birth or shortly after. Maria and Joe had a total of 14 boys and 7 girls.

Maria had a fierce passion for cooking for her family. Her specialty was green chili with pork chops, tortillas, chili pique, and white gravy. She especially loved to make special sweet cake for all her grandchildren. Maria adored and enjoyed family gatherings as she was the matriarch of the family. Due to Maria and the incredible legacy she created, Clovis, NM is a better place. She was known for her strong faith and blessings she would give to her family and friends. If any of the family was going through a hard time, it was known to all that Grandma Mary's prayers carried you through.

Maria was preceded in death by her parents; Edineo and Dolores (Lola) Armijo, her husband; John Joe "JJ" Montano, Son; Robert Montano, daughter; Christine Sena, granddaughters; Maria Montano and Lexi Ann Nixon, brother; Severino Armijo and brother in law; Alphonso Padilla.

She is survived by her dearly loved children, Gloria (Juan) Gomez of Phoenix AZ, Sinfer Lumbrera (Jesse) of Clovis, Yolanda Cortez (Frank) of Clovis, Frankie Montano (Olga) of Clovis, Richard Montano of Artesia, NM, Gary Rodriguez of Clovis; brother in law, Genaro Montano Jr. (Donna) of Clovis; and sister in laws, Rosie Padilla of Clovis, and Ophelia Martinez of Cheyenne Wyoming. She is also survived by her goddaughter, Sylvia Griego (Nick); Daniel Montano (Kenia) of Chester, VA (her grandson she raised in his formative years) as well as 29 incredible grandchildren; 61 great grandchildren, and 27 great -great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers include: Daniel Montano, Nathan Montano, Gary Montano, Freddy Garcia, Joseph Sena, Adrian Sena, Donald Sena, Jesus Lumbrera and Jimmy Castillo.

Honorary pallbearers are her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Interim Health Home/Hospice nurses, Diana, Makayla, Tiffany, Stacy, Sissy Erin and Victoria and administrator Twila Rutter. Also Phillip Garcia, Care Coordinator for Presbyterian.

A visitation will be held WITH ONLY 5 PEOPLE IN AND 5 PEOPLE OUT AT A TIME, from 10:00am to 3:00pm MST, on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. A rosary and service will be held in the Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 2:00pm MST.

NO ONE IS ALLOWED TO ENTER WITHOUT A MASK. ALL MUST SIT EVERY OTHER PEW, AND WITH ONLY THOSE THEY LIVE WITH.



