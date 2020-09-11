The Mass of the Resurrection for Maria Chavez, 90, of Portales, will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 14, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Randy Chavez, Jr., Noel Lozano, Eric Sena, Senovio Chavez, Jason Chavez and Jonathon Rivera serving as pallbearers. All of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers. The Rosary will be recited at 4:00 PM, Sunday, at the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel.
Maria Antonia Chavez was born February 14, 1930, in Duran, NM to the home of Juanita (Jaramillo) and Gabino Rodarte, and passed from this life early on the morning of September 10, 2020, in Portales. Mrs. Chavez grew up in Vaughn, and attended school there. On June 20, 1949, in Vaughn, she was married to Herminio Chavez. The family moved to Portales in the early 1950's. She was a devoted wife and mother. Later she really enjoyed her grandchildren. She was a very classy lady. She never left without her hair done, and her makeup on, and she loved to wear high heels.
Mrs. Chavez enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She collected dolls, and she enjoyed dressing them up in fancy clothes. Maria liked to go to garage sales, and do all sorts of arts and crafts projects. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.
Mrs. Chavez is survived by five sons and three daughters-in-law, Rudy and Becky Chavez of Rio Rancho, NM, Randy and Liz Chavez of Clovis, NM, John Chavez of Portales, Roger and Maria Chavez of Portales and Leon Chavez of Midland, TX; two daughters and a son-in-law, Delma Lozano of Midland, TX and Jolene and John Salazar of Amarillo; 22 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and a brother, Gilbert Rodarte of Albuquerque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Priscilla Armijo and Jane Lucero; a son, Noel Chavez; a son-in-law, Frank Lozano; a daughter-in-law, Melissa Chavez; and by her husband, Herminio Chavez who died Feb. 21, 2004, after almost 55 years of marriage.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net