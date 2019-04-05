A funeral service Maria Gama Zamarripa, age 80 of Clovis, NM will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Steed-Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Lawn Haven. Maria passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at home surrounded by the love of her family.

Maria was born August 7, 1938, to Pablo Zamarripa and Maria de Jesus Alvarado in Plateros Zacatecas, Mexico.

Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Gama Sr.; grandson, Andres Gama; brother, Victorio Ponce; brother, Patricio Alvarado; and brother, Lupe Zamarripa.

Maria's memory will be cherished by her children, Manuel Gama Jr., Juana Martinez (Leroy Martinez), Maria Chavarria (Francisco Chavarria), Martina Frazier (Raymond C. Frazier), Lupe Gama, and Rachel Mendez (Bernardo Mendez). Maria was also blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Armando Martinez, Dennis Chislum, Joshua Chislum, Francisco Chavarria, Daniel Martinez, Samuel Garcia, and Felipe Azdar. Honorary pallbearers are Leroy Martinez, Raymond Frazier, Francisco Chavarria Sr., and Bernardo Mendez.

The family of Maria Gama wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Irma Rodriguez, Oasis En El Desierto and Friends and Family.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis, NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019