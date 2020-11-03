1/1
Maria Inocencia "Nancy" Rodriguez
1935 - 2020
Born on August 22nd, 1935, in Pintada, New Mexico, Maria Inocencia "Nancy" Rodriguez, age 85, passed away peacefully on October 30th, 2020, while residing in Belen, NM.
She is preceded in death by her father, Isaac; mother, Poncianita; brother in law, Eugene; and son in laws, Joseph and Rod.
Maria is survived by her nine children, Richard, Jan, Yolanda, Olga, Yvonne, Edna, Irma, Lydia, Joseph; as well as countless grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings.
Known to most by Nancy or "Nana," she loved to spend her days at the local senior center, playing bingo, visiting the casino and most of all cooking for her family. She was a kind, loving and fearless woman and she will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
No services are planned at this time. Please sign Maria's online tribute at www.romerofuneralhomenm.com

Romero Funeral Home 609 N. Main St., Belen, NM.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
