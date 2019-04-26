Maria Juana Navarrete age 22, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday April, 22, 2019, in Ojinaga, Mexico. The family will be receiving guest to sign the register book, Friday April 28, 2019, from 1:00 PM -7:00PM per request, no viewing will be held. Rosary will be recited at 3:00 pm, Sunday April 25, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Monday April 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 Davis Street, with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Guadalupe Navarrete, Adan Navarrete, Javier Lopez, Joe Urban, Richard Urban and Xavier Marez will serve as pallbearers.

Maria was born September 7, 1996, in Clovis, NM to Abel Navarrete and Juanita Urban. She worked for Cargil. Maria enjoyed horse back riding, listening to music and spending time with her family and friends.

Survivors include: her parents; Abel and Juanita Navarrete of Clovis, NM, three brothers; Richard (Margareth) Zamora of Tucson, AZ, Jarrod Zamora of Albuquerque, NM, and Abel Navarrete of Clovis, NM, sister; Celina Patterson of Albuquerque, NM, fiancé, Jose Antonio Barraza of Friona, TX, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Lina Galvan, Candelario Navarrete, and Marcos and Amelia Urban, and cousins; Aaron Fogerson, Miguel Navarrete Jr. and Emma Barraza.

