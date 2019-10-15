Home

Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Maria (Cuevas) Loya


1933 - 2019
Maria (Cuevas) Loya Obituary
Maria de Jesus Cuevas Loya, 86, of Clovis, NM has gone home with our Lord on October 12th, 2019 in Clovis, NM.
The Rosary will be on October 21st, 2019, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe and the funeral will follow at 10:30am.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 1:00pm – 7:00pm.
Maria Loya was born October 8, 1933, to Carlos and Gregoria Cuevas. She married Jose Q. Loya in May 1953 in Delicias, Chihuahua.
Maria was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and cook. She loved to feed her family delicious home cooked meals and treats. Maria would sew clothes for her family and made curtains for her house. She had a green thumb and took care of many gardens throughout her life. She graduated from college and worked in Delicias Chihuahua at the Municipal Courts in the 1950's. After she married Jose Q. Loya she became a homemaker.
Maria is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elaina Hita; her daughter, Loudres Espinoza; her parents, Carlos and Gregoria Cuevas; and 11 siblings.
Maria is survived by her spouse, Jose Q. Loya; her daughter, Elizabeth Pilar Hita; her son, Gerardo (Jerry) Loya; 15 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren.
Pallbearers: Jesse Espinoza, Eli Hita, Elliott Hita, Rudy Ledezma II, Ezekiel Hita, and Rudy Ledezma III
The family of Maria Loya wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Retirement Ranch Staff, Father Martinez, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Steed-Todd Funeral Home, Dr. Stamm, and Dr. Sahay.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 16, 2019
