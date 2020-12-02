Family & friends are invited to attend a visitation and Celebration of Life for the incredible Maribel Jaramillo on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Farwell, Texas. (If you wish to view the service from home or work please visit Maribels obituary page at steedtodd.com
for the links.)
Maribel passed from this earth and into her Heavenly home on November 29, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Maribel was born into this world on December 5, 1975, in Chihuahua, Mexico. As an adult Maribel resided in Farwell, Texas with adoring husband, Leonard Jaramillo.
Maribel had an incredible spirit and vivacious personality. She has been described by loved ones as "the ultimate extrovert" and made friends with most anyone she encountered.
Maribel was passionately driven in her role as an educator aide within the Texico elementary municipal schools. She worked directly with young and special needs children that were near and dear to her heart.
Maribel faced fierce health conditions for many years, but continued to be a strong, faithful Christian. She will always be remembered for being a supportive and loving wife, dear best friend, as well as a wise and devoted mother.
Maribel treasured her love ones and demonstrated that throughout her actions and entire existence.
Maribel is preceded in death by her mother, Hermila Hinojos.
Maribel is survived by precious husband, Leonard Jaramillo; daughter, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Williams; and closest friend, Selena.
Services will be held at First Baptist Farwell, 404 Ave E S, Farwell, TX 79325 on December 4, 2020. Visitation will be held in the sanctuary from 1:00pm CST to 1:45pm CST. The service will begin at 2:00pm CST and will be officiated by Pastor Russ Ponder of First Baptist Farwell.
Services are in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home of Clovis, NM.