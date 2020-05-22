Marjorie Ann Render, 75, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Marjorie was born January 15, 1945 in Batavia, NY to Darwin and Norma (Snell) Homer. She married Rube Render June 21, 1968 in 29 Palms, CA. Marjorie was a Marine wife, the toughest job in the Corps. She was an award winning Ceramicist, winning a Peggy Award three years in a row in California. She knitted afghans and baby blankets for all who requested them. Marjorie supported her husband in his many foolish endeavors.
Survivors include: her husband of 52 years; Rube Render of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Pauline Franklin and husband; Patrick of Lubbock, TX, and Trudy MacKerchar of California, son; Daniel MacKerchar of Kingman, AZ, grandchildren; Amanda Franklin and Katherine Franklin, brother; Donny Homer, and sister; Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her parents; Darwin and Norma Homer, son; Robby MacKerchar, and brother; Bobby Homer.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.