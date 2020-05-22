Marjorie Ann (Homer) Render
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie Ann Render, 75, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Marjorie was born January 15, 1945 in Batavia, NY to Darwin and Norma (Snell) Homer. She married Rube Render June 21, 1968 in 29 Palms, CA. Marjorie was a Marine wife, the toughest job in the Corps. She was an award winning Ceramicist, winning a Peggy Award three years in a row in California. She knitted afghans and baby blankets for all who requested them. Marjorie supported her husband in his many foolish endeavors.

Survivors include: her husband of 52 years; Rube Render of Clovis, NM, two daughters; Pauline Franklin and husband; Patrick of Lubbock, TX, and Trudy MacKerchar of California, son; Daniel MacKerchar of Kingman, AZ, grandchildren; Amanda Franklin and Katherine Franklin, brother; Donny Homer, and sister; Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her parents; Darwin and Norma Homer, son; Robby MacKerchar, and brother; Bobby Homer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved