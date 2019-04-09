Martha E Telles age 79, of Clovis , NM, passed away Friday April 5, 2019, at, William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital in Dallas, TX. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton. A rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm, Friday April 12, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton St. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 Davis, Clovis, with Father Sotero Sena officiating. All of her grandchildren will be her honorary pallbearers.

Martha was born January 24, 1940, in El Paso, TX to Juan Simental and Maria Elena Valdez Simental. She married Robert Telles November 23, 1958, in El Paso, TX. Martha was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she served by singing in the Choir. She loved her flowers and plants. Martha enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include: her husband of 60 years; Robert Telles of the home, two sons; Robbie (Vickie) Telles of Clovis, NM and Greg Telles (Rosa Flores) of San Antonio, TX, six daughters; Liz Cormier (Lawrence Gonzales) of Clovis, NM, Cindy (Jim) Center of Cold Water, MS, Sandra Telles of Clovis, NM, Barbara (Chris) McGinty of Cleveland, OH, Susie Telles Edge (Adam Rodgers) of San Antonio, TX, and Jessica (David) Riddel of Wichita, KS, son-in-law; John Cormier, 30 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; Juan and Maria Elena, daughter; Patty Telles-Barela, grandson; Moises Barela, and great-granddaughter; Joviana Harris-Hinch.

