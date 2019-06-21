Martha Marcia Garcia, 49, of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away June 19, 2019, in Clovis, New Mexico.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Steed-Todd Funeral Home with Pastor Swann of Faith Christian Family Church officiating. Burial to follow at Mission Garden of Memories Cemetery. Arrangements are directed by Steed-Todd Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be nephews Patrick Trujillo, Johnathon Trujillo, Adrian Trujillo, Cisco Castillo, Issac Dominguez, Junior Quiroz, Richard Romero, Eric Romero, and Ronnie Romero. Honorary pallbearers will include uncle Martin Martinez, Martin Martinez Jr., Lupe Duran, and Raul Trujillo.

Martha Marcia Garcia was born in Clovis, New Mexico to Natvidad Quiroz and Minnie Perez on June 18, 1970. She attended school at Clovis High. She worked at Prince Plaza Cleaners as a "Steam Master" for many years. She was a great Nana to her grandchildren and an amazing friend to all she knew.

Martha Marcia Garcia is preceded in death by Grandpa Albertino and Grandma Pauline Gonzales, Grandma Elizabeth Lujan, Uncle Don Gonzales, Father Natvidad Quiroz, sister Polly Macias, Cousin Tim Gonzales, Cousin Rosann Lopez.

Martha Marcia Garcia is survived by her children Alison and (Joseph) Cristan, Abe and (Sarah) Montoya, Christopher Montoya: Brothers, Manuel Trujillo, Nick Trujillo, sister Peggy Trujillo (Richard Romero) Margaret Castillo, Maggie Castillo: Her parent, Minnie Gonzales: Grandchildren Jai'lyn Cristan, Jayden Cristan, Aliyanah Cristan, Nevaeh Montoya Michael, Josiah Michael: Nieces; Veronica (Raymond) Lukkar, Amanda (Tyrone) Gallegos and many great nieces and nephews.

The family of Martha Marcia Garcia wish to extend our sincere thanks to Kindred Hospice, Nurse Crystal Rodriguez, and Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 23, 2019