Ms. Martha Jane Watkins, age 83, of Clovis, a retired homemaker, died Wednesday, September 30 in Lubbock, Texas.
Martha Jane, affectionately known as Janie by family, was born in Sequatchie County, Tennessee, on July 31, 1937, to Parker and Mae McDonough. She grew up in Chattanooga, TN, and attended Central High School and Edmonson School of Business.
She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life James Clark Watkins in 1958, and became a devoted Air Force wife, living in many areas. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic crafter, dedicated mother and friend, and a strong follower of Christ. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a member of the Fairfield Extension Club for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a half-brother Wayne McGregor, her husband James Clark Watkins, and son James Barry Watkins.
She is survived by two daughters, Dawn Gaston and husband Michael of Rosenburg, Texas and Julie Nance and husband Brad of Portales. Half-brother F.P. McDonough of Dunlap, Tennessee. Her six grandchildren, Laurie and Caitlyn Gaston of Austin, Texas, Justin Nance and wife Chelsea of Clarksville, Tennessee, Jayna Parish and husband Malcolm of Dallas, Texas, Ross Watkins and wife Stephanie, and Randi Hall and husband, Jason both of Rochester, Minnesota. Four great-grandchildren and many more that knew her lovingly as mom or grandma throughout the years.
The family wishes to thank Ed Sabia, her long-time friend, for being a continued presence of support in her life following her husband's passing. They wish also to thank her friends and neighbors for their continued kindness throughout the years.
Cremation has taken place with a private family burial to follow at a later date at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Martha Jane requested memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Arrangements are by Steed-Todd Funeral Home in Clovis.