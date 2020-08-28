1/1
Marvin Eugene Mills
1931 - 2020
Marvin Eugene Mills, 89, of Logan, NM passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Wheatfield's Assisted Living in Clovis, NM. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Marvin was born March 19, 1931, in Clovis, NM to Robert Claude Mills and Mary Smith Mills. He married Mildred. Marvin was a member of the Elks Club, NRA, and Eagles.
Survivors include: his son; Robert Mills (Maureen Simmons), two step-sons; Ernie Porter and Doyle Porter, sister; Lavonne Payne, brother; Leon Mills, six grandchildren; Justin Porter, Jensen Porter, Candace Porter, Carla Kuegler, Kimberly Porter, and Kelleigh Porter, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by: his wife; Mildred Mills, parents; Robert and Mary Mills, sister; Sue Griggs, and step-daughter; Chris Marin.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
