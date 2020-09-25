Marvin McCutchen was born in Forrest, New Mexico on Monday, March 5, 1932, the oldest of five children to Van and Celeste (Buttram) McCutchen. He passed from this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the age of 92 at his daughter's home in Broken Arrow.

Marvin grew up on a wheat farm and learned the value of hard work alongside his parents and siblings in Forrest, New Mexico. He attended schools there graduating in 1946, playing on the varsity basketball team. After graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served stateside for two years in Yuma, Arizona. While on leave one week, he met the love of his life, Mary Boarman, through one of his sisters and some mutual friends. They corresponded until he completed his military commitment and married on June 21, 1953, in Tucumcari, New Mexico. They raised two wonderful children and were married for 62 years.

Marvin was a very attentive father and involved in coaching his kids' sports teams but really enjoyed the lake. He and Mary would take the family as often as possible to Lake Ute in New Mexico where they had a pontoon boat that they fished off of. They first camped out in a camper and then later on in a motor home. Lots of great memories were made at the lake. Marvin was a huge Dallas Cowboy fan but enjoyed watching all sports on TV, as well as a good 'ole western.

He worked as a computer manager for 25 years for Eastern New Mexico University. His children and grandchildren describe him as patient and extremely sweet. They could only remember one time that he raised his voice when six of his grandchildren were spending the night at he and Mary's home. It was getting quite late and after lots of silliness, he finally said, "you kids get to bed!" which is all it took for the six of them to calm down and retire for the night.

Marvin is survived by: Daughter, Diane Rogers of Broken Arrow; Son, Mark McCutchen and his wife, Janie of Midland, Texas; Sister, VanDean of Grady, New Mexico; Sister, Billie of Clovis, New Mexico; Sister, Patricia of Lochbuie, Colorado; Grandchildren: Heather Polson and her husband, Chris of Broken Arrow, Jennifer Bunge and her husband, Jonathan of Lansing, Michigan, Michael Rogers and his wife, Krystal of Broken Arrow; Jacob Rogers and his wife, Sarah of Phoenix, Arizona, Sarah Malinowski and her husband, Brian of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Amy Salyars and her husband, Philip of Asheville, Ohio, Matt McCutchen and his wife, Molly of Houston, Texas, Casey Williamson and her husband, Jason of Midland, Texas; and 14 Great Grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Van and Celeste; one brother, Joe Mack; and two Great Grandsons: Israel and Maddux







