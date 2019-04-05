Marvin Walton, 82, of Clovis, NM died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Texico, NM. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, April 8, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, with Pastor Stormy Swann officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Mike Walton, Jon Walton, Joshua Walton, Jacob Huerta, Jayce Huerta, and Drake Walton will be pallbearers.

Marvin was born April 10, 1936, in Clovis, NM to David F. Walton and Chesna Phillips Walton. He grew up on a farm driving his first tractor at 12 years old, and from then on he knew it would be his profession. He married the love of his life, Aloma Palmateer July 10, 1954, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Marvin started working at Swift in 1963 and was employed there until they closed. After working at Swift he went to full time farming, which was his passion. He enjoyed playing the guitar and fiddle, going to Las Vegas, NV, and playing softball/baseball with his grandchildren.

Survivors include: his four children; Debbie (Keith) O'Rear of Clovis, NM, Joe (Diane) Walton of Clovis, NM, Tim (Debbie) Walton of Texico, NM, and Becky (Mark) Huerta of Clovis, NM, sisters; Wilma Dotson of Clovis, NM, nine grandchildren; Mike Walton, Shannon Valenzuela, Jon Walton, Kari O'Rear, Miranda Walton, Natalie Walton, Jacob Huerta, Joshua Walton, and Jayce Huerta, and six great-grandchildren; Drake Walton, Saylor Garza, Victoria Valenzuela, Madilynn Gallegos, Lucia Walton, and Grace Walton. He was preceded in death by his parents; David and Chesna, wife; Aloma, three sisters; Sue Starbuck, Betty Walton, and Judy Wilson.

Memorial contributions can be made to Baptist Children's Home, 1032 Childrens Dr., Portales, NM 88130, or City Church Outreach Ministry, Children's Fund, 205 S. Polk Street, Amarillo, TX 79101.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Interim Health Care, and his two favorite nurses Verna Barnes, Teresa Tarango.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 7, 2019