Visitation for Mary A. Williams, age 86 of Clovis, NM will be held from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, Monday, May 6, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Park. Mary passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in Clovis, NM.

Mary was born October 24, 1932, to L.B. Reasor and Ruth Morris in Selma, Alabama.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, L.B. and Ruth Reasor; husband, Lorenzo A. Williams, Sr.; grandsons, Arien Smith, Andre Williams; and William S. Hemphill II.

Those left to cherish the memory of Mary are her sons, Loenzo A. Williams Jr. of Seattle, WA and Cedric (Gina) V. Williams of Clovis, NM; daughters, Cassandra (Don) A. Parsons of Spring Lake, NC and Greta D. Blackshear of Clovis, NM; brother, Joe D. Reasor of Montgomery, AL. Mary was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cedric V. Williams Jr., Anthony Williams, LaRon McKoy, Shawn Orgain, Mike Mayfield, Fredrick Williams, Ronnie Yarbrough, Avery Busby and Don Parsons.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 5, 2019