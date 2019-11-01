|
|
Mary Allon (Hill) McKinney, 92, formerly of Caddo, OK, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 25, 2019, in Simpsonville, SC. She was born in Caddo, OK, on March 5, 1927. She was the daughter of Albert Sidney Hill and Altie Euphama (Boydston) Hill.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Hill of Caddo, OK. Mary was a very loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Donna Currell, Simpsonville SC; Ken McKinney, formerly of Caddo, OK; Mary Lynn Brinkman (Weldon), Hereford, TX and Celia Stone (Jerrell), Corpus Christi, TX. Also, she will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Angela Currell, of Simpsonville SC; Stephanie (Currell) Breit, Simpsonville SC; Brock Brinkman, Corpus Christi, TX; Derek Brinkman, Copper Mountain, CO; Denae (Brinkman) Graham, Amarillo, TX; Heather (Stone) Credeur, Denver CO; Heath Stone, Corpus Christi, TX and Hollen (Stone) Meyer, Austin, TX. She will also be remembered by 15 (and one on the way) great-grand- children and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was married to Cleveland C. McKinney, deceased. She was preceded in death by John Henry Hill, Anna Marie Alexander, Thomas Albert Hill and Margaret Alice Birdsong.
She was known for her artistic talents in sewing, painting and Southwest jewelry.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, November 2nd, 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Caddo, OK. Family and friends visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, OK. The Cunningham Funeral Home of Caddo, OK will be open Friday, November 1st until 4:00 p.m. for visitation.
The register book may be signed and condolences sent to the family online @ cunninghamfuneralhomesok.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Caddo, Oklahoma.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019