Mary Consuelo "Connie" (Pena) Chavez
1950 - 2020
Mary Consuelo "Connie" Chavez, 70, of Clovis, NM passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Pena officiating. Domonic Chavez, Anissa Chavez, Andy Garduno, Bobby Lerma, Albert Dodge, and Chris Pena will be pallbearers.
Connie was born March 25, 1950 in Fort Sumner, NM to Frank Pena and Antonia Chavez Pena. She married Sotero Chavez on May 21, 1971 in Clovis, NM. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her husband; Sotero Chavez of Clovis, NM, four children; David Chavez (Vanessa) of Amarillo, TX, Vicki Chavez of Clovis, NM, Eric Chavez (Laura) of Albuquerque, NM, and Corinne Chavez of Clovis, NM, four siblings; Louis Pena (Margie) of El Paso, TX, Alice Jaramillo (Pete) of Clovis, NM, Frank Pena (MaryAnn) of Portales, NM, and Felix "Tony" Pena (Connie) of Dexter, NM, 10 grandchildren; Naomi, Erika, Anissa, Domonic, Amaya, Mayah, Joaquin, Mattie Kate, Jacinto, and Kaleb, and four great-grandchildren, AJ, Delanno, Niya, and Astrid. She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Antonia Pena, and six siblings; Lorenza Saiz, Max Pena, Irma Gardia, Paul Pena, Senquando Pena, and Lorenzo Pena.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
