Graveside committal services for Mary "Cecilia" Duran, 76, of Portales, will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery with Fr. Francisco Carbajal officiating. Her nephews, Robert Chavez, Dominic Chavez, Joseph Gonzales and Michael Chavez have been named as honorary pallbearers. Due to the Corona Virus social distancing order, we respectfully request that only immediate family members attend in person. The service will be live streamed on our website, wheelermortuary.net.
Maria "Cecilia" Duran was born November 27, 1943, in LaPalma, NM to the home of Rufina (Tapia) and Andres Chavez, and died at her home in Portales on April 9, 2020. Mrs. Duran came to Portales as a girl, and attended the Portales schools. She was a 1963 graduate of Portales High School. Mrs Duran worked for many years as a weekly housekeeper for a number of Portales families, including Joyce Cone, Jo Rackler, Lavon Brown, Madelle Jones, and Wilma Buzard. She was extremely honest and conscientious in her work. She was an animal lover, but was most fond of her cats.
On September 23, 1967, here in Portales, she was married to Tony Duran. Mr. Duran preceded her in death on February 7, 1979. Later in her life, she became very close with Vern Stockard. The couple enjoyed many fishing trips and Floyd Jamborees together. Cecilia enjoyed playing games with her family and celebrating holidays together. She was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church.
She is survived by two sons, and a daughter-in-law, Danny and Jooli Duran of Clovis and Toby Duran of Portales; also a special grandson, Christopher Duran who lived with her and took care of her during her illness; five other grandchildren, Tony Duran, Sydni Duran, Saylor Zane Duran-Romero, Carlos Pasquel Duran-Biskup and Mya Beth Duran; three great-grandchildren, Rylie, Miya and Alejandro Duran; two brothers, Paul Chavez of Portales and Manuel Chavez of Dallas, TX; and four sisters, Carmen Gonzalez of Yuma, AZ, Anne Chavez of Santa Maria, CA, Angie Chaves of Roseville, CA and Emilia Romero of Columbus, IN.
Besides Mr. Duran, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Celestino Chavez.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 12, 2020