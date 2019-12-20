|
On Wednesday, December 18th, Mary Evelyn Pace passed away peacefully at the Retirement Ranch in Clovis, New Mexico at the age of 97.
Evelyn was born on January 19th, 1922, in Meadow, Texas to George and Maude Hyland. She married the love of her life, John Pace, and they raised two children, Wally and Judy.
Evelyn had several jobs over the years, but none of them meant as much to her as being a loving mother and grandmother, homemaker, and gardener. Her main passion was working out in the yard, and up until the time she moved into the Ranch in 2012, she was taking care of her own yard and doing it with pride. Another passion was catering to those she loved; if you spent time at her house, you were guaranteed to not go hungry. She would start making breakfast at 5:00 a.m. (making enough noise if you weren't awake, you would be soon enough to join her for breakfast) and before breakfast dishes were done, she would be starting lunch. She had a feisty spirit that kept everyone around her on their toes.
Evelyn is survived by her brother James, daughter Judy, daughter-in-law Marie, grandkids Brian, Terri, Tina, Snow, Nick, Chuck, Bill, and Michael. She also had 29 great-grandkids, 7 great-great-grandkids, and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband John, sister Georgie, son Wally, grandkids Tracy, Brent, Ronnie, and great-grandson Shaun.
Evelyn's family wishes to say, "Words cannot express our sincere appreciation for the love and care given by the entire staff at the Retirement Ranch."
A graveside service for Evelyn will be held on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mission Garden of Memories, 3500 W. 7th in Clovis, NM 88101.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 22, 2019