|
|
Mary Frances "Fran" Nahlovsky, 91 of Fort Sumner, New Mexico passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Guadalupe County Hospital in Santa Rosa following an illness. Her children were at her bedside.
Fran was born July 18, 1928 in Wellington, Texas. One of 14 children born to the home of George C. and Elizabeth (Gleaton) Anderson. Fran grew up in Melrose, St. Vrain and Fort Sumner, graduating from Fort Sumner High School in 1946. Following graduation, she attended Business College.
Fran met Duane "Ski" Nahlovsky while working as a telephone operator in Colorado Springs, CO and Ski was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. They were married on October 2, 1951 at Fort Benning, Georgia where Ski was stationed. Fran travelled extensively with Ski to several countries including France, Germany, Turkey, and Italy. Fran taught language classes while living at foreign stations.
While travelling with her husband, Fran was a member of the NCO Club Wives, and the Foreign Teachers Association.
Fran worked for 13 years with the U.S. Postal Service in Cedar Crest, Roswell, and Fort Sumner. She retired in 1984. Following retirement, she loved travelling, sightseeing, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Fran was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Sumner where she taught Sunday School, member of the Church Choir, and served as the Church pianist for many years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Merry Homemakers Extension Club, Fort Sumner Senior Citizens Center.
Fran is preceded in death by her parents George and Elizabeth Anderson, her husband Duane "Ski" Nahlovsky in 1987, a son Kim Nahlovsky in 2005, seven Sisters L.G. Sinclair, Thelma Anderson, Jewel Sasser, Mae Hodge, Dorothy Helen Neuman, Eva Teal, and Fern Hay, three brothers Carl Anderson, Joe Anderson, and M.J. "Mose" Anderson.
Fran is survived by two children, a daughter Kay Elizabeth Stout and husband David of Peyton, Colorado, and a son Keith Nahlovsky and his wife Kathy of Tustin, California. Three siblings survive, two sisters Blanche Boyd of Fort Sumner, and Wanda Mechnig and her husband Bill of Porum, Oklahoma and a brother Douglas Anderson and his wife Shelby of Gaston, Indiana. Also surviving are five grandchildren Amanda Lovato of Albuquerque, Sherry Stout of Denver, CO, Joshua Derrig of Denver, CO, Kari Anderson of Tustin, CA, and Kasey Nahlovsky of Denver, CO along with 6 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Fran's Life will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Fort Sumner, New Mexico, officiated by Pastor Marvin Pounds and assisted by Sister Anna Teeter-Gentile. Honorary bearers will be all her nieces, nephews, and friends. Interment of cremains will take place at a later date in the Nahlovsky family plot, Fort Sumner Cemetery.
The family requests contributions in memory of Fran Nahlovsky to Fort Sumner Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 180, Fort Sumner, NM 88119.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, New Mexico. (575) 355-2311.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 22, 2020