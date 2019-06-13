Graveside Services for Mrs. Mary Hastain, longtime resident of Clovis, New Mexico were held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, and officiated by Joel Horne at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens in Clovis, New Mexico. Arrangements were handled by Lucas Funeral Home of Keller, Texas and Muffly Funeral Home of Clovis, New Mexico.

Mrs. Hastain was born in Gordon, Georgia on February 13, 1924, and died on April 4, 2019, at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Grapevine, Texas. Mary Collins met Dr. Gerald Hastain in Jacksonville, Florida while he was serving in the U.S Navy as a dental officer during World War II. And they were married in Jacksonville on July 22, 1944. She and her husband moved to Clovis, New Mexico in November 1945, where Dr. Hastain practiced dentistry until 1986. Mary received her Bachelors of Science and Masters of Science degrees from Eastern New Mexico University and taught math at Yucca Junior High School for 15 years before retiring in 1986. She also taught Sunday School at Central Baptist Church were her husband served as deacon. In 2014, at the age of 90, she moved to Watermere Retirement Center in Southlake, TX to be closer to her children.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dayna and Mike Hare of Trophy Club, TX; son and daughter-in-law Dr. Edmund Hastain and Diane Blessing of Breckenridge, CO; son William Hastain of Cedar Hill, TX; five grandchildren – Tiffany and Jon York of Troy, OH; Shelly and Donnie Rexroat of Coppell, TX; Stephanie and Mike Harris of Lander WY; Annie and Justin Turri of Rincon, PR; and Greg Hastain of Portland, OR; and five great-grandchildren – Noelle Harris, Gabriel Harris, Andrew York, Sophia Turri, and Mila Turri; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Dr. Gerald Dayne Hastain; parents Edmund Everett Collins and Effie Armecy Yarbrough Collins; siblings – Sadie Fay McLean, Eddie Eilene Collins, Doris Elizabeth Lyle, Joseph Robert Collins, and Henry Everett Collins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritans purse.org, or Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County, www.ugm-tc.org.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019