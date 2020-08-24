1/1
Mary Jones "Dote" (Snell) Montor
1936 - 2020
Private church service for Mary "Dote" Jones Montor, age 84, of Muleshoe, Texas, will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Muleshoe with Brother Jeff Coffman of Muleshoe officiating.
Burial will be in Bailey County Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Ellis Funeral Home in Muleshoe. The family will be at the funeral home to accept visitors from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Dote passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 in Clovis, New Mexico. She was born February 24, 1936 in Grayson County, Texas to Eli and Pauline (Billmeier) Snell. She married Joe Dan Jones on October 23, 1954 in Lubbock, Texas.
Dote was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Muleshoe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Dan in 1975; her parents, Eli and Pauline Snell; two sisters, Martha Williams and Ella Lee Sleeper; and four brothers, John Paul Snell, Gene Autry Snell, Bill Snell and Budney Snell.
Dote is survived by her son, Danny Jones, and his wife, Tory of La Vernia, Texas; her four daughters, Mary Jo Jones of Clovis, New Mexico, Melissa Ann Brownlow and her husband, Robert of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Joycelynn Lopez and her husband, Frank of Carlsbad, New Mexico and Melody Scorzafava of Clovis, New Mexico; her brother, Kenneth Snell of Reno, Texas; her 21 grandchildren; her 31 great-grandchildren; and her 3 great-great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to Muleshoe Meals on Wheels, 300 S. 1st Str., Rm. 110, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
104 E Avenue F
Muleshoe, TX 79347
(806) 272-4574
