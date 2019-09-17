|
|
Mary LaVerne Dodd received her Heavenly crown on September 14, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in Melrose, NM. We are rejoicing that she gets to experience the glory of God in Heaven.
Mary was born November 6, 1924, in Lubbock County Texas. She was the 4th of 10 children born to Jeff H. and Nola S. Doyle. Mary married her sweetheart Bill Dodd on December 13, 1941 in Portales, NM.
Bill and Mary lived and worked on their family farm for over 63 years before his death in 2005. They were faithful members of the Melrose Church of Christ and served together as elder and wife for over 44 years. Mary was baptized on April 14, 1946 and was the oldest living member of the congregation. She loved her Wednesday morning Ladies Bible Class she shared with her dear Christian sisters. After moving to Wheatfields Sr. Living Community in April 2015, Mary was blessed to attend 16th & Pile Church of Christ riding the van with their church group.
Mary had a sweet spirit, wearing a cheerful smile and was known for her loving hospitality and her sweet treats that were always available. You were welcomed into her home to visit and enjoy her famous ice cold sweet tea! Mary enjoyed embroidery and quilting and made each of her children and grandchildren special quilts. She kept her hands busy and truly loved her country home and farm life. Grandma was the essence of love… She was patient, she was kind. She did not envy, she did not boast, she was not proud. She was not rude, she was not self seeking, Grandma was not easily angered, and she kept no record of wrongs. Grandma did not delight in evil but rejoiced with the truth.
Mary is survived by her daughter Lyndal Fahrlender, Clovis; daughter-in-love Glenda Dodd, Melrose; son Dennis and daughter-in-love Dena Dodd, Melrose; 8 Grandchildren and spouses: Bill Ed and Kristina Fahrlender; Bob and Sandra Fahrlender; Troy and Terry Dodd; Burl and Jana Dodd; Kody and Azori Sparks; Bruce and Samantha Odom; Caleb and Stacey Dodd; Cody and Zanessa Kastler; 21 great-grand-children; Siblings Frances Terrell, Jo Cornell, Glen Doyle, Carl Doyle; Sisters-in-love Lucille Doyle and Sarah Doyle; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Dodd; her parents Jeff and Nola Doyle; siblings Winifred West, Andy Doyle, Hazel Wilkinson, Kenneth Doyle and Glenna Doyle.
A celebration of Mary's life was held at 10:00am September 17, 2019, at the Melrose Church of Christ with burial following at the Melrose cemetery. Pall Bearers were her grandsons.
The Dodd family wants to express our appreciation to her personal CNA Dina Garcia who loved and helped us care for Grandma for the past 8 years; and also our sincere gratitude to the Plains Regional Hospice Care and Wheatfields Sr. Living Community staff for their care and every act of kindness shown to Mary.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 18, 2019