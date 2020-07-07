A memorial service to commemorate the life of Mary Goff, 80, of Portales, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Floyd Baptist Church with Rev. Rick Wilcher officiating.
Mary Louise Goff was born on November 29, 1939, in Clayton, New Mexico to the home of Verna Beatrice (Gaddis) and Hayden Deforest Martin, and died on July 3, 2020, in Portales.
The family moved to Dora, NM when Mary was in the fourth grade. She graduated from Dora High School in 1957. Following her graduation, Mary worked at Roosevelt General Hospital as the night registration clerk and during the day as a teller at First National Bank. On Dec. 15, 1961 in Floyd, she was married to the love of her life, Tommy Hubert Goff. They enjoyed more than 45 years of marriage before his death in 2007. They made their home in Floyd. Mary lived on the home place until 2013 when she moved to Clovis to live with her daughter. She and Debbie moved to Portales in November 2015.
Mary drove a school bus in Floyd from 1968 until 2013, more than 45 years. She was very active with the Floyd Homemakers Club for 10 years and was with the Floyd Quilters for over 40 years. She was a talented photographer. Mary's framed prints grace numerous offices and homes. One of them even hung in the office of Senator Pete Domenici. Mary was also an excellent seamstress. She did work for numerous homes, making tablecloths, curtains and clothing. She made costumes for her children and grandchildren for Halloween and other occasions. Not only did Mary sew for her family and others in the community, but she also taught sewing and quilting classes at the high school, and for 4-H. Mary always raised a big garden and canned her produce every year. In addition, she was an excellent cook, and blessed many people with her special dishes.
Mary was a devout Christian woman, and a faithful member of the Floyd Baptist Church where she attended until her health would no longer permit. For numerous years she taught Vacation Bible School.
Mary is survived by her son, Steve Goff and wife Debbie K. of Portales; her daughter, Debbie Lambirth of Portales; a sister, Donna Rolan of Clovis; three grandchildren, Mac Carty, Hayden Goff and wife Halee and Randi Carty, and three great-grandchildren, McKinley Goff, Kaydee Goff and Sawyer Carty. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, her son-in-law, Barry Lambirth, her brother, Kenneth Martin and a sister, Laura Squires.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermortuary.net