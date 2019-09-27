|
|
Madeline (Trammie, as she was affectionately Known) was born on April 16, 1929, in Wood County Texas to the home of David Crockett Holt and Rosailee Galloway Holt Morrow and passed on September 5, 2019, at Retirement Ranch in Clovis, New Mexico.
Trammie was a member of Daughters of the Nile and the Red Hat Society. She loved to help those less fortunate and would sew hours on end for the . She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Clovis since 1971. Her rose garden was exceptional as was her vegetable garden where her family and others would reap the reward of her efforts. Trammie was an exceptional cook and were blessed if you were invited to share a meal with her family. There was always a feast during the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter; Janet Cruce and Jeanette Cruce; brother Jack Holt and sister Billie Lilley.
Her Survivors include her husband of 62 years, J.C Smith of Clovis; her son A.R Cruce (Joyce) of Clovis; grandchildren; Paul Gomez (Rebecca Williams), Chad Gomez, Bill Ervin, Delani Nissen, Richard Cruce, and Sean Cruce (Chrissy), great-grandchildren; Madeline Ervin, Madison Ervin, Addison Cruce, Avery Cruce and Kinsley Cruce. She is also survived by her brother Dick Holt and sister Nita Roush along with nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, with Pastor Michael Kirby officiating. Music provide by the Praise Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the , 909 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105.
You Are One Amazing Lady; You are so good to the people in your life-so considerate and caring. When you give, it's easy to see that it comes straight from the heart...and it gives everyone around you the gift of a nicer world to live in. We hope you'll never forget how much we treasure just being in this world with you.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home and High Plains Crematory, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 29, 2019