Mary Mendoza, age 96, of Clovis, NM passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020, at her home in Clovis. The family will have a guest book signing, Sunday November 8, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 Thornton Street, from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Per family request there will be a private burial and a memorial service at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Mary was born in 1924, to Librado and Frances (Huerta), in Jalostotitlan Jalisco, Mexico. She came to Clovis in 1929.
Mary was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She married Ray Mendoza in 1948 and they moved to Los Angeles, CA where she learned to be a great dancer via Arthur Murray. She moved her family back to Clovis in 1961 where everyone knew her as a waitress at The Guadalajara Restaurant & Casillas Food Market before she became operator/owner. At the store, Mary was known for selling her famous penny candy and all the local kids called it "Mary's Store." She enjoyed reading, watching her Mexican telenovelas, and attending Clovis Community College's Cultural Arts series with her beloved sister, Josie. What most people did not know was she had a wicked sense of humor and people just gravitated towards her. Wherever she went she lit up a room and was the center of attention. She studied and made it a point to become an American Citizen at the ripe age of 83.
Survivors include daughters Christy (Kathy) and Patricia (Keith), son Michael (Bonnie) faithful companion Lulu; four sisters Marcella, Carla, Lupe (Dave), Josie, brothers Fred and Richard (Debbie). Mary is also survived by her adored grandchildren Jordan, Alek, and Caetano. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ray, her parents Librado and Frances, two sisters Tita and Rachael, two brothers Joe and Johnny, and one daughter Julie.
In lieu of flowers she has asked that donations be made to The CCC Foundation attention: Cultural Arts Fund; 417 Schepps Blvd; Clovis, NM 88101.
The Mendoza family would also like to extend a special thank you to Compassus, especially Ernie Lopez and Sara Yagi.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com