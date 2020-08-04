1/1
Mary Roz (Mullikin) Kelt
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Roz Kelt, 89, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Retirement Ranch. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Kirby officiating.
Roz was born April 13, 1931, in Erlanger, KY to James "J.B." Mullikin and Lillian Haskamp Mullikin. She married Don E. Kelt in Kentucky. Roz worked as a manager for a gas station. She enjoyed reading romance novels, dancing, hosting parties, and crocheting. She was a member at Central Baptist Church, Elks, Eagles, and VFW Ladies Auxilary.
Survivors include: her son; James (Lisa) Kelt of Roswell, NM, two sisters; Ruby Fore of Ohio and Margie Holtzworth of Kentucky, two grandchildren; Laurie Lynn Bryan, and Justin Elliott Kelt, niece; Billie Brazell of Clovis, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; J.B. and Lillian Mullikin, husband; Don Kelt, son; Matthew Elliott Kelt, brother; Bryce Mullikin, and sister; Dolores Smith.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Muffley Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved