Mary Roz Kelt, 89, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Retirement Ranch. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Michael Kirby officiating.
Roz was born April 13, 1931, in Erlanger, KY to James "J.B." Mullikin and Lillian Haskamp Mullikin. She married Don E. Kelt in Kentucky. Roz worked as a manager for a gas station. She enjoyed reading romance novels, dancing, hosting parties, and crocheting. She was a member at Central Baptist Church, Elks, Eagles, and VFW Ladies Auxilary.
Survivors include: her son; James (Lisa) Kelt of Roswell, NM, two sisters; Ruby Fore of Ohio and Margie Holtzworth of Kentucky, two grandchildren; Laurie Lynn Bryan, and Justin Elliott Kelt, niece; Billie Brazell of Clovis, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; J.B. and Lillian Mullikin, husband; Don Kelt, son; Matthew Elliott Kelt, brother; Bryce Mullikin, and sister; Dolores Smith.
