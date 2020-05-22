Mary Sue Hull passed peacefully into Heaven Thursday evening, May 14, 2020. She was 84. Mary Sue Tinsley was born in Altus, Oklahoma on December 24th, 1935. Her father, Dudley Watt Tinsley, was a trader and a farmer. Her mother, Oma Spoon Tinsley, managed a busy social calendar for the family.

In the spring of 1953, during her Senior year at Altus High School, Mary Sue attended a dance sponsored by the Air Force. At the dance, she met James Hull who was returning from a tour of duty in South Korea. They married on October 3, 1953. The newlyweds moved to Huntsville, Texas and both enrolled in Sam Houston State University. Mary Sue pursued a degree in psychology, a subject in which she maintained a life-long interest.

Following graduation, the couple moved to Colorado City, Texas. While there Mary Sue worked in the Tax Assessor-Collector Department, in the District Clerk's office and managed the local cable office. Mary Sue earned a mark of distinction for the most new cable customers after she promised a baseball to the family of each new subscriber. Mary Sue gave birth to the couple's first son, Mike Hull, in March 1958. James, Mary Sue and Mike moved to Hereford, Texas in March 1969. Mary Sue remained busy with church work at the First Baptist Church of Hereford. In May 1972, the couple welcomed their second child, Kevin Hull.

Mary Sue and her family continued working in the church with a focus on the youth ministry. In 1990, Mary Sue and James were one of the founding couples of the Fellowship of Believers which just recently celebrated its 30th anniversary (on February 7th). Mary Sue lost her husband to cancer in 1991. She later moved to Logan, New Mexico to follow a call to the pulpit. Mary Sue became the pastor for Methodist Churches in Floyd and Elida, San Jon and Grady, all in New Mexico. She moved to Austin in 2016. Her passion for the pulpit continued and she pastored at the Solstice Senior Living Center until 2019.

Mary Sue is survived by her two sons, Mike and Kevin, and numerous family and friends, including: Michelle Hull, Abby Hull, Michelle Jumonville Hull, Kate and Anna Kelley, Nancy and Darryl Hamilton and family, Sara and Brian Peters and family, Katy and Johnny Loueng and family, Nicole and Jordan Boss and family, Aaron Anderson and family, Austin Anderson and family, Hellen Cook and family, and her Godchild Bailey Seiver. Mary Sue is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amy.

A Memorial Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Fellowship of Believers Church, 245 Kingwood St, Hereford, TX. 79045. Graveside services will follow where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Fellowship of Believers Church in honor of Mary Sue Hull.

Arrangements under the direction of Austin Cremations (512) 579-0154.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store