Resources More Obituaries for Mary Urioste Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary (Chavez) Urioste

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers The Rosary for Mary Urioste, 89, of Portales will be recited at 7:00 PM, Mon., April 29, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Tues., April 30, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church with Fr. Charles Ugochukwu officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Robert Urioste, Nito Lovato, Dominick Urioste, Anthony Salaz, Mark Jones, Pablito Urioste and Eve Apodaca serving as pallbearers.

Mary McLovia Urioste was born Mar. 31, 1930 in Fort Sumner, NM to the home of Maria Margarita (Segura) and Doroteo Chavez, and died at her home in Portales on April 25, 2019. Mrs. Urioste lived her early years in Fort Sumner. She moved to Clovis as a teenager, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Joe Urioste. They were married Nov. 18, 1946. In about 1956 they moved to Portales. Mrs. Urioste was a devoted wife and mother and later a very loving grandmother. Mrs. Urioste had a deep faith, and was always encouraging her children and grandchildren to trust in the Lord. She was an accomplished seamstress, and sewed not only for her family, but also for many members of the public. She did men's and women's clothing, as well as special dresses for Quinceaneras and weddings. Mrs. Urioste always enjoyed a trip with her family, or a chance to go camping. For many years she did babysitting for her grandchildren, as well as for friends and neighbors. She was a very generous lady, and was always looking for a chance to help someone. Mrs. Urioste was an excellent cook, and everyone loved her beans and chili.

She is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Leroy and Mabel Urioste of Ponca City, OK, Ralph and Juanita Urioste of Fort Worth, TX and Paul Urioste of Portales; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Viola and Emeliano Lovato, Mary Esther Taylor, Patsy and Michael Dodge and Juanita Urioste all of Portales; 28 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bob Allen and Roy Allen both of Santa Maria, CA and George Segura of CA; and four sisters, Matilde Baldera of Boise, ID, and Rennie Gonzalez, Ruby Lettenberger and Alice Chacon all of Santa Maria, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Raymond Allen, Robert Whipple and Richard Allen, four sisters, Bertha Rice, Billie Mae Castellano, Christine Foneca and Flora Castillo, a son, Arthur Urioste and by her beloved husband, Joe Urioste, Jr. who died Aug. 29, 2009. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries