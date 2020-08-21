Mary Woods Fulcher, 86, of Harper, Kansas passed away on August 19, 2020. She was born to the late James and Mildred (Bolt) Wallace in Harper on March 24, 1934.

Mary moved with her family to Clovis, NM, where she graduated, with honors, from Clovis High School. She met and married a young Korean War veteran, Edwin Woods, and began a life of travel and adventure as a military spouse in the United States Air Force. For the next 30 years, she lived all over the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Iran, moving every 3 years, many times more often.

That love of travel defined Mary for the rest of her life and she never stopped planning for that next adventure. As she would say, "it is a big world out there" and she was determined to see all of it. Her love of travel was only surpassed by her love of family. She loved being 'Memaw' and having her children and grandchildren around gave her unlimited happiness. She took a special interest in their personal well being and there was always room at Memaw's house for anyone passing through; no questions asked. Mary was generous, passionate about the things she loved, fiercely independent, and never met a stranger. Many years and many miles later, Mary and her faithful traveling companion, Buddy, returned to Harper to take up residence directly across from where she was born. The old hospital still stands and though it had been converted to apartments, it was familiar enough for her to feel at home. As she noted, "it is one of the few things in Harper older than me."

Mary is survived by her children, Ed (Heidi) Woods of Warwick, UK, Kimberly (Gerrit) Gorter of Little Rock, AR, Thomas Woods of Wyoming; 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated at your local animal shelter.



