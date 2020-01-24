|
MaryAnn Valenzuela, 68, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at her home. A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm come and go, Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 1000 N. Thornton Street, Clovis, NM.
MaryAnn was born April 17, 1951, in Clovis, NM to George Gutierrez and Isabell Guzman Gutierrez. She married Marcelino Valenzuela September 16, 1989, in Farwell, TX. She loved playing BINGO, going to the Casino, playing cards, lottery, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: her husband; Marcelino Valenzuela, three children; Joe Trujillo (Lisa), Buffy Williams (Jimmy), and Manuel Trujillo, 11 grandchildren; Matthew Castillo, Jennifer Villalovos (Guadalupe), Bethanie Montano, Heather Trujillo, Angelina Montano, Joe Trujillo Jr., Angelo Trujillo, Carlos Apodaca, Cherie Garcia, Crystal Trujillo, and Oscar Trujillo, three sisters; Theresa Cordova, Ida Betancourt, and Celina Salazar, seven brothers; John Gutierrez (Laura), Jose Gutierrez, David Gutierrez, Richard Gutierrez, Michael Gutierrez, Patrick Gutierrez (Nora), and Peter Gutierrez, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; George Gutierrez, mother; Isabel Guzman, three siblings; George Gutierrez Jr, Betty Padilla, an George Ramon Gutierrez, and three great-grandchildren; Sonja Trujillo, Adrian Trujillo, and Marissa Trujillo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020