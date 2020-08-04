Dr. Maurice Newton Waters, beloved husband, loving father, proud grandfather/great grandfather, caring brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully at the Retirement Ranch in Clovis, New Mexico, surrounded by his family, on August 1, 2020, at the age of 97.
Maurice was born to Cone Johnson Waters Sr. and Mary Cornelia Lutrick in Ninnekah in Oklahoma, on February 1, 1923. He was raised in Bridgeport, Texas, where many of his lifelong attributes of hard-work, diligence, integrity, and strong Baptist faith were first instilled.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his older brother; Cone Waters and wife; Marlene. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years; Jean Waters, their four children and spouses; Nancy and Bill Skaggs, Sally Waters and Tom Beier, Mark and Desiree Waters, Jack and Tammy Waters, their grandchildren; Hunter and his wife; Brooke (expecting great-grandson; Laken in October 2020), Cameron, Caitlin, Cindy and her husband; Tate Behne, and their three great-grandchildren; Dax, Zane, Vanna Belle.
Maurice graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1940, with many scholastic and athletic achievements. His high school proclaimed him to be, "One of the largest and best athletes." Following high school, he attended North Texas State Teachers College in Denton, Texas, where he played football for the Eagles. In October 1942, Maurice left college and joined the U.S. Navy. He completed Midshipmen and Amphib schools from March to August 1944. On December 4, 1944, he officially became a Skipper of the LCT 1350 (Landing Craft Tank). In January 1945, he was assigned Skipper of the LCT 831 during Pearl Harbor, where he fought in World War II. He commanded a crew of 12 on an amphibious craft capable of carrying six 33-ton Sherman tanks, and was responsible for transporting equipment and troops returning from battle. He served in the Navy from 1942-1946 and before his honorable discharge, was awarded Lieutenant JG (Junior Grade) for his meritorious contribution during the war.
On June 5, 1946, he returned to college at North Texas, where he decided to pursue a career in dentistry. He attended Baylor University College of Dentistry in Dallas, Texas. During dental school, Maurice met his future wife on a blind date, and on June 5, 1949, they wed before his dental school graduation in March 1950. He began his dental career in Ft. Worth, Texas before moving to Clovis, New Mexico with his wife; Jean, and daughter; Nancy. Dr. Maurice led a fulfilling 63-year long career as a general dentist providing valuable dental care to the people of Clovis and surrounding areas.
Dr. Maurice and his son Dr. Mark Waters provided family dentistry together in Clovis, New Mexico until Maurice retired at the age of 90. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the American Dental Association and the New Mexico Dental Association. Maurice's commitment to education and compassion for his patients and family, were vital to the legacy he left behind. He inspired his two children; Dr. Sally and Dr. Mark Waters and two grandchildren; Dr. Cameron and Dr. Caitlin Waters to all pursue careers in dentistry.
Additionally, his son Dr. Jack Waters pursued a career in chiropractic. His eldest daughter; Nancy worked as a graphic designer in education. His grandson; Hunter has an active career as a petroleum engineer and his granddaughter; Cindy, works as an elementary school educator.
More than anything, Maurice was a devoted family man. He always knew how to make others laugh and was never seen without a big smile on his face. He loved many activities, such as driving around in his car, sightseeing, dancing, flying his airplane, golfing with his buddies, quail hunting, playing cards, going to the lake, fishing, and water skiing into his 80's. However, his favorite activity was spending time with family and friends.
Maurice lived an exemplary life and was loved by many. His relationship with the Lord was reflected through his love of family, devotion to his friends, fellowship at the First Presbyterian Church, and men's bible study. His family hopes that those who knew him and loved him, will find comfort knowing that his body is now fully restored and he is rejoicing in the presence of his Savior.
The Waters family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff, caretakers, nurses, and physicians at the Kindred Hospice, Retirement Ranch, and Wheatfields Senior Living Community over the past five years. Thank you to our family and friends for prayers, meals and visits during this time.
We will be celebrating Maurice's life as a family on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, at 1:00 pm. If anyone would like to contribute in his name, please send it to Matt 25 Hope Center (https://www.matt25clovis.com
<https://www.matt25clovis.com
/> ) or the Lighthouse Mission (http://www.clovislighthousemission.org
<http://www.clovislighthousemission.org
/> ).
