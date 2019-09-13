|
Max Boling, 85, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home. A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, September 16, 2019 at their home; 801 W. Plains Ave, Clovis, with Pastor Bill Case officiating. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Melrose Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be; Jeff Boling, James Boling, Michael Wilmoth, and Jeremy Thomas.
Max was born August 29, 1934 in Oklahoma to Tillman Boling and Ethel Cleaver Boling. He married Wanda Althea Pike May 27, 1954 in Weleetka, OK. Max enjoyed gardening and reading.
Survivors include: his wife of 65 years; Althea Boling of Clovis, NM, daughter; Kim Thomas of Nashville, TN, and Laura Wilmoth (Mac Smitherman) of Kansas, MO, son; Max Jeffery Boling of Clovis, NM, sister; Mary Lou Payne-Boyd of Corpus Christy, TX, 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son; Steven Richard Boling.
Arrangement have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 15, 2019