|
|
Melva French Burns passed away at home on August 19, 2019. Melva was born June 21, 1922, in Cimarron, New Mexico to Arthur French and Melva Chandler French. She was the granddaughter of Captain William and Josephine French and Louis and Elizabeth Chandler. Captain French managed the WS Ranch at Alma, NM and later the WS in Cimarron. Louis Chandler was the postmaster in Cimarron. Melva spent her entire life in New Mexico, attending St Vincent's Academy in Albuquerque and graduating from Silver City High School.
She married Roy P. "Pat" Burns June 18, 1949 in Albuquerque. They were married 53 years and had four children while living in Albuquerque, Roswell, Deming and Santa Fe where Pat was employed by the New Mexico State Highway Department. Their last move was to Santa Fe in 1964. While in Santa Fe she worked for Richard's Distributing and the Palace Restaurant prior to her retirement. In retirement, she and Pat ran a cattle ranch in Quay County New Mexico. Melva continued running the ranch until her death.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband, her son Patrick Lee Burns and Sister Betty Gambrel.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Janice and Robert Grann of Placitas, NM, her daughter Linda King of Albuquerque, NM, and son and daughter-in-law Michael and Peggy Burns of Clovis, NM. Melva had 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and one on the way. Her grandchildren include Megan Grann of New York City, Caitlin Grann of Santa Fe, Robert P. Grann (Colleen O'Brien) of Cerrillos, NM, Brett King (Alyx) of Oklahoma City, OK, Christopher King (Dani Miele) of Melbourne, FL, Savanah King of Albuquerque, NM, Calloway Clark (Lisa Vigil-Crabb) of Dalhart, TX, Ronnie Clark (Jodi) of Clovis, NM, Kevin Burns (Amanda) of Dalhart, TX, and Patrick Burns (Kara) of Houston, TX. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Patricia Burns and Virginia Schwind both of Amarillo, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Berardinelli Family Funeral Service will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 22 followed by a rosary. The funeral mass will be at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Community on Friday, August 23 at 10:00 AM with internment in the National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Arrangements are under the direction of Berardinelli Family Funeral Service.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 25, 2019