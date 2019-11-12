|
|
Mentie Lewis age 50, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Prince Street Baptist Church with Pastor Tommy Hoffstat officiating.
Mentie was born October 29, 1968 in Muleshoe, TX to Mentie Lewis Sr. and Dorothy Hubbard. He married Crystal McFatridge March 23, 2009 in Clovis, NM. Mentie enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and gardening.
Survivors include: his wife; Crystal McFatridge Lewis, three sons; Edwin, Isaiah, and Damarion, four sisters; Jacqueline Hubbard, Velia Caballero, Sharon Lewis, and Mimo Lewis, a brother; Chris Lewis (Tammy), a sister-in-law; Merinda Pruitt, a brother-in-law; Donnie Pruitt, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; Dorothy L.H. Hubbard, father; Mentie Lewis Sr., two sisters; Theresa J. Hubbard and Sharla R. Hubbard, and grandparents; Charles and Elenora Hubbard, and Celestine and Emmitt Lewis.
Arrangements have entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 13, 2019