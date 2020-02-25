|
LT Col Merrill "Bud" Barlow, 91, of Clovis, NM, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Retirement Ranch in Clovis, NM. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church with Father Alan Brockmeier officiating. Burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens, with full military honors provided by Cannon Air Force Base. Honorary pallbearers will be, Bill Wallace, Tim Barlow, Charles Barlow, John Brill, Dr. Jim Jennings, Dr. Steven Haynes, Jr., and Russell Muffley.
Bud was born October 18, 1928 in Bakersfield, CA to Merrill Barlow Sr. and Bertha Peck Barlow. He married Anne McMordie January 26, 1957 in Albuqueruqe, NM. Bud had 4 loves in life: family, friends, flying and his garden.
Bud grew up in a rural town outside of Bakersfield called Arvin. A third generation Californian, he spent much of his childhood surrounded by family that lived in and around California's Central Valley, including Ventura. An avid storyteller himself, Bud's talent was shared by all the Barlow's, and when they got together, it was never a dull moment. For him, the health and welfare of his family always came first.
Bud's love of flying began when he was just 13 when he and his brother learned to fly from a barn stormer who decided the best way to woo his older sister, Jane, was to make sure her brothers liked him. From the moment he sat in that first cockpit, his fate was sealed: his life was meant to be spent in among the clouds.
He joined the Air Force in 1951 after attending California Polytechnic college. He flew over 100 combat missions in the Korean campaign and also was in the Vietnam war. He held the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with three clusters, USAF Distinguished Unit Citation as well as other decoration. He and his growing family were stationed in Albuquerque, Omaha, NE, Waco, TX, Ramstein, Germany, and Fort Walton Beach Florida, before settling in his last assignment in Clovis in 1971. While he retired from the Air Force in 1973, he never stopped pursuing his love of flying, taking to the skies whenever he could – even taking cross-country flights with everyone on board. He was a regular attendee at many of the Nation's airs shows including Osh Kosh, WI. He even pursued Glider lessons.
In his spare time, he was in his backyard working in his vast garden of trees and flowers. He could always be up for a stroll to point out his favorites and his newest plant acquisition. Even when he wasn't able to work in the garden anymore, Bud would spend many afternoons out in the backyard just enjoying the view.
Bud had a wide circle of friends he enjoyed spending time with and sharing stories - especially the "coffee group" he and Anne met several times a week for coffee, breakfast, lunch and dinner! On road trips with his family or one of his children, the route would be peppered with stops to see family, a former colleague, a friend, or even a friend of friend. There were no strangers in his life.
While Bud and his plane are fading out of sight in the horizon, there are loved ones who have gone before him who are beginning to see him come into view.
Survivors include: his wife of 63 years; Anne Barlow, daughter; Molly and her husband John Brill of Oak Point, TX, son; Tim and his wife Lara Barlow of San Jose, CA, and two grandchildren; Chase Brill and Addi Brill. He was preceded in death by his parents; Merrill and Bea Barlow, sister; Jane Konecnik, brother; Charles Barlow, daughter; Katherine Ann Barlow, and two sons; Kevin Edward Barlow and Matthew Merrill Barlow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575) 762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 26, 2020